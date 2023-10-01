Burned-out light prompts evacuation of UMaine's Fogler Library

No fire was reported, a University of Maine spokesperson said.

ORONO, Maine — The library at the University of Maine in Orono was evacuated Sunday after smoke from a burned-out light triggered a fire alarm.

A ballast in a fluorescent light malfunctioned on the second floor of Fogler Library around noon, according to Eric Gordon of UMaine's Marketing and Communications Division.

The light reportedly put off a smell and smoke, setting off the fire alarm. No fire was reported.

Gordon said Fogler Library was evacuated as a precaution.

The fire department responded and investigated the incident. Fogler Library was reopened shortly thereafter.