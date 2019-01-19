PARIS, Maine — SOUTH PARIS, Maine (AP) - The University of Maine's cooperative extension is looking to generate some buzz among the public about efforts to save bees.

The extension is hosting a program called "Native Bees: Habitats, Threats, and Citizen Science" in South Paris on Feb. 13. The program will inform residents about the state's native bees as well as the Maine Bumble Bee Atlas conservation project.

University of Maine doctoral candidate Kalyn Bickerman-Martens will lead the program. Her work centers on the health of bumblebees and wild blueberry pollination in the state. Bumblebees are vitally important to the state's food systems because of pollination.

Registration in advance of the event is required via an online portal. The program is free.