ORONO (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- ​​​​​​ It is with great sadness that we report that an 18-year-old University of Maine student-athlete collapsed and died during a preseason football workout on campus today.

The name of the student will be released pending assurance that his family has been notified.

The student-athlete collapsed on the field at approximately 1:15 p.m. Campus athletics training staff and local first responders were unable to resuscitate him.

“The Athletics Department, our student-athletes and the entire campus mourn the loss of this bright and promising member of our community. We ask all to keep him, his family and his friends in your thoughts through this painful time,” says UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy.

“UMaine Athletics is devastated by this terrible incident. We extend our deepest condolences to the family during this difficult time and ask that their privacy be respected,” says UMaine Athletics Director James Settele.

