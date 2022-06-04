UMaine remembers student who died in boating accident

Mariah Wadas-Kelly was a student of marine sciences who transferred to UMaine this past semester.

PORTLAND, Maine — The University of Maine has extended condolences for the woman who died in a boating accident in the Penobscot River.

The body of Loren Mariah Wadas-Kelly, 28, was found Sunday evening on a riverbank in Orrington.

A canoe was found Monday morning, and officials continue to search for her husband, 28-year-old Levi Kelly, who was believed to be in the canoe at the time of the accident, according to a Facebook post issued by the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.

Kelly and Wadas-Kelly, of Bucksport, moved to the area from Wyoming.

Wadas-Kelly was a student of marine sciences who transferred to UMaine this past semester, according to UMaine spokesperson Margaret Nagle.

"This tragic accident reminds us how precious life is," Dean of Students Robert Dana said. "We mourn the loss of a talented member of our university community, whose life ended much too soon and hope that all will hold Mariah and her husband, Levi, in their thoughts and prayers."

The university is offering support and counseling to students and staff.

As of Tuesday, search efforts continued via air, ground, and water. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, Maine Marine Patrol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations, and the Maine State Police are working on the active investigation.