ORONO, Maine — Officials at Kent State University announced the school was free of potential Title IX violations relating to a UMaine field hockey game.

The potential violations resulted from a September 7th field hockey game where the UMaine Black Bears faced off against Temple. The players were shocked when the game was declared a no contest in overtime due to a scheduling conflict.

Kent State President Todd Diacon told the school community there were no Title IX violations when the officials decided to stop the game.

President Diacon said, "We are grateful that the investigation found no Title IX violations or gender-related bias."

Many people alleged the Kent State administration came onto the field prior to the second overtime and called off the game to allow the noontime Kent football game to begin on time.

"Beyond the negative impact upon the visiting teams directly involved, we are sorry this incident has reflected poorly on the proud tradition of academic and competitive excellence in women's athletics at Kent State," said President Diacon.

"We deeply regret the negative impact of the match cancellation upon the Temple University and University of Maine field hockey teams," said President Diacon. "I have reached out to both presidents with the offer to reimburse reasonable and customary costs for their teams to play a make-up match this year, if possible.

UMaine Director of Athletics Ken Ralph said previously, "Prior to the contest we were made aware of timing issues regarding pre-game football activities. While we would have greatly appreciated the opportunity to play the final 10 minutes of our contest, the KSU administration made the decision they felt was most appropriate."

The complete report can be viewed here.