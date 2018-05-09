ORONO (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- Not many people can say they're the CEO and founder of their own company, and fewer can say that before the age of 30. However, 28-year-old Spencer Wood defied both of those odds after he created the rideshare app Tip Whip, a service he describes as "for students, by students."

Today, Tip Whip is available on 16 college campuses in the U.S. and one in Canada. It started on the University of Maine Orono campus after becoming an official LLC in 2014. Only college students can access the app using their active .edu email account. Once they link their debit or credit card, something you would commonly do with most other rideshare apps, they can start haling rides on campus. What sets Tip Whip apart from other ride share apps is that there are no fares. Instead, it gives the user prices comparisons with other rideshare and taxi companies active in that area, as well as the price of a D.U.I. The the app suggest a tip to give the Tip Whip driver, and that's the price of the ride.

Wood said he got the idea to create the app when he picked up a friend who had a few too many drinks at the bar and couldn't afford a cab ride home. According to Wood, when he dropped his friend off, the friend threw his last few dollars through the window of Wood's car.

"Almost like it was in the movies, I had a light bulb moment," Wood said of the event.

Although he completed his undergrad and masters programs at University of Maine, Wood said he's never taken a business course. In fact, his focus on study was violence prevention. His passion overall is helping people, and Wood feels Tip Whip is how he's meant to do that; helping students make safer, more affordable decisions when it comes to getting home, saving them money, and helping make students drivers some desperately needed extra cash.

In the future, the young CEO hopes to expand Tip Whip not just all over the country, but all over the world. Wood said his ultimate vision is to have a business, or even the host university, sponsor every ride a student takes.

