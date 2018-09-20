ORONO (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- On Thursday, brothers of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity honored one of their fallen brothers.

Joseph Sebastian Boulos of South Portland lost his life on a bombing run in Europe during World War II. He attended the University of Maine before enlisting in the Air Force.

Members of his fraternity have just finished renovating the library at the fraternity house on campus in his honor.

Boulos' two younger sisters, both in their 90s, were at the dedication.

“I think Joe would be very surprised. He was a very modest person. He would be very honored but surprised,” says Joesph's sister, Dottie Boulos. Dottie was 18-years-old when she found out her brother died in 1944.

Phi Gamma Delta house was placed in the National Register of Historic Places in 2013.

