ORONO (NEWS CENTER Maine) - The University of Maine has released the name of the 18-year-old student athlete who collapsed and died during a preseason football workout on Tuesday afternoon.

Darius Minor, of Locust Grove, Virginia collapsed on the field at approximately 1:15 p.m. The University says staff members and medical personnel tried to revive him but were unsuccessful.

Minor was a freshman defensive back, and was in the third week of UMaine’s Freshman Workout and taking a Summer University course when the incident occurred, according to the University. Minor was one of 17 first-year student-athletes taking part in the Freshman Workout, according to the University.

According to Minor's Twitter page, he was on a full-ride scholarship to the University of Maine for football.

On his Twitter account, Minor expressed how blessed he felt to be playing football for the Black Bears this season. He also thanked the school for giving him the opportunity to continue playing football.

The University said the news was devastating, and called Minor a bright and promising member of the community. School administrators said they extend their deepest condolences to the family during this difficult time.

“Words cannot express the grief we have following this tragic loss,” says UMaine head coach Joe Harasymiak. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Darius’ family and friends during this terrible time.”

“UMaine Athletics is devastated. We extend our deepest condolences to the family during this difficult time and ask that their privacy be respected,” says UMaine Interim Athletics Director James Settele.

In high school, Minor played cornerback and wide receiver for Orange County High School and was first team all-conference. His University of Maine player biography says he led is high school team to three straight playoff appearances and was a team captain.

The cause of Minor’s death has not yet been released.

