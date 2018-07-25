ORONO (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A bouquet of flowers was left outside the University of Maine's at about 7:30 on Wednesday morning and a few more trickled in throughout the day.

The flowers, in memory of 18-year-old UMaine football player, Darius Minor, who died at practice on Tuesday.

During a water break, Minor told a staff member that he thought he was going to pass out. Then he did. The training staff and local first responders were not able to save him.

Head Coach Joe Harasymiak spoke to the media on Wednesday about just the kind of player and person Minor was.

"Well for sure he was good at football so that was number one but so much more goes into that and just the type of kid he was. Quieter kid, a little reserved but he had one of the best smiles probably in that freshman class." Harasymiak said.

Harasymiak was at the league's annual media day in Baltimore when Minor passed. But he did tell the team it was okay to be emotional at a team meeting early Wednesday morning.

"You know the biggest message from me to them was to just be emotional. Be yourself. You should cry you should laugh. You don't need to be an 18 year old, 22 year old tough football kid right now. That's not wat this was about it's about Darius and his family and coming together to celebrate his life." He said.

Interim Athletic Director Joe Settele complimented Harasymiak on how he was handling his team and how ready to help Minor's family through this difficult time.

The team is really sticking together, Settele told the media.

"Last night we were worried about the freshman back in the dorm so the upper class on their own, talking to the coaches that were here, went over and spent the night in the dorm with them. They rallied around each other like the brotherhood that they are." Settele said.

No plans have been made yet for a vigil for Minor but coach Harasymiak said they hope to go to Virginia for his services. And that no one will wear #39 for the next four years because "that's Darius' number"

