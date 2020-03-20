MAINE, USA — A new online Maine farm product and pick-up directory is now available. The directory provides information on available local farm products and alternative pick-up options developed by farmers statewide, to accommodate the recommended social distancing in light of COVID-19.

The University of Maine Cooperative Extension worked with Allison Lakin, owner of East Forty Farm and Dairy, and Lakin's Gorges Cheese in Waldoboro, to develop the database.

According to the university, farms across Maine have added alternative ways customers can obtain farm products to accommodate for social distancing.

To access the directory, get added to the directory, or find other information about where to find local products, click here.

