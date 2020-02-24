BANGOR, Maine — This month marks the 34th year of National Women and Girls in Sports day.

To celebrate this year, the University of Maine Athletics Department went all out and involved young kids in the Greater Bangor community.

Sunday afternoon wasn't just an opportunity to play the sports these young kids already love.

"To all come together and perform and have a great day for young girls... and boys in the community to be able to maybe experience some sports they didn't before," Samantha Hegman said. Hegman works in the UMaine athletics department and helps organize this event for kids from the Greater Bangor community.

The kids in attendance were given the opportunity to learn from the Black Bears and play a variety of different sports.

There was even a professional women's football team there.

"Women and girls have a lot to offer to sports so for all the different sports to be in one building and to show all the girls what's out there for them to do," Alica Jeffords from the Maine Mayhem football team said.

All the sports under one roof ahead of the University of Maine women's basketball team taking on its America East rival, Stony Brook.

The Black Bears went on to defeat Stony Brook in overtime and snap the Seawolves' 22-game winning streak.