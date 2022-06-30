UMaine celebrates new wild blueberry research center

The wild blueberry field will act as a research and education center for University of Maine students.

OLD TOWN, Maine — Blueberries are a celebrated crop here in Maine.

This afternoon, the University of Maine celebrated its future three-acre research center dedicated to wild blueberries on Farm Road in Old Town.

University officials say the research and education center will be unlike anything in the world, allowing students to work on scientific breakthroughs within the world of agroecology.

Research will focus on wild blueberry production and the effects of heat stress, erratic rainfall, and pollinator diversity on the fruit.

Wyman's provided the university with a gift to make this project possible.

"Wyman's is not just investing in research because it benefits their company. They are really investing in it for the health and well-being of the wild blueberry industry as a whole and we are really excited to be able to concentrate our focus at this site in a way that we hope will benefit growers throughout the state of Maine" said Rachel Schattman, a professor at the University of Maine.

The UMaine research teams will begin their studies in the field starting in 2024.