ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine at Orono is canceling its study abroad program in Italy, as a precaution against the coronavirus.

On Monday, March 2, the college's executive director of public relations, Dan Demeritt, issued a statement, saying:

"The university will be working to support all community members who are abroad on university travel and impacted by the spread of the coronavirus. The protocol for anyone returning from Italy will be led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."

UMaine has 14 students currently studying abroad in Italy through three programs affiliated with the university. Those programs decided to close and evacuate students by March 10, after the U.S. State Department issued a level three advisory for that country on February 29.

The study abroad programs are now exploring online coursework, so that students can complete their credits, according to Demeritt. Online coursework will be made available from UMaine and other University of Maine system campuses.

Demeritt said that the school's Office of International Programs has placed calls to the families of these 14 students.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.