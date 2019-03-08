ROCKWOOD, Maine — A man practicing with his Ultralight on Moosehead Lake near Rockwood ended up crashing the aircraft Saturday morning.

The man, who is from out of state, was about 20 or so feet off the ground when he said the engine stalled, according to Del Hume the Rockwood fire chief.

Hume said he was nearby getting gas at the time when he heard the loud impact into the lake. The aircraft broke up and started to sink.

Hume said the aircraft was destroyed, but the man was wearing a life jacket and was not injured.

The ultralight had to be towed to shore.

Rockwood Fire Department

Chief Hume said you do not need a license to fly an Ultralight aircraft.