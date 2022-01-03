Ukrainian woman living in Maine balances pride and fear as her family resides in Ukraine

"On one side, I feel very sad, because I feel very helpless, because I feel like I'm here and I'm not doing anything and they are there. I also feel proud."

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — Yanina Nickless is from a small farming village of roughly 200 people near the city of Kherson in Ukraine but she now lives in Maine and works as the human resources coordinator for the town of Kennebunkport.

All of her family is still in Ukraine, even after the Russian invasion.

She said Friday she has been calling her family multiple times a day and will keep doing so "until they lose contact."

"My dad sounded more sure than ever that they're not going to leave their house behind," Nickless said. "They are just ready to fight, and they are ready to protect whatever they have."

She said she feels "drained" from the "emotional roller coaster." Now, she said she feels caught between feeling helpless and proud.

"On one side, I feel very sad, because I feel very helpless, because I feel like I'm here and I'm not doing anything and they are there," Nickless said. "I also feel very proud. They make this choice every day to be there and to be in the middle of it, and it's a hard choice to make for many Ukrainians."

Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, said she invited Nickless as her guest of honor for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday night. Nickless will watch virtually as the President delivers his speech, which will undoubtedly touch on the United States' involvement in stopping the war.

Pingree said legislators had a very extensive briefing Monday with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to hear what measures and sanctions the U.S. plans to implement next.

"They are taking an approach of increasing the pressure day by day," Pingree said Tuesday in a virtual interview. "I think they have had incredibly good intelligence and insight, and I think they have done a lot of damage already in the Russian economy. I am in favor of ramping that up. I am in favor of being persistent and taking actions against [Russian President Vladimir] Putin himself and the other oligarchs who have investments in this country. We just have to keep the thumb on it and keep moving that direction."

Nickless is understandably concerned for her family's safety as Russian attacks amplify.