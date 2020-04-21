NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine — The day meant to honor the sacrifice of fallen Somerset County Sheriff's Deputy Cpl. Eugene Cole has been postponed because of the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

Saturday will mark two years since Cole was gunned down in his hometown of Norridgewock–sparking one of the largest manhunts in the states history.

Cole's wife, Sheryl, made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday.

"We continue to stand strong through this pandemic. We see neighbors helping neighbors. We see people staying home and following the guidelines," Sheryl Cole said. "It is for this reason that the events of Corporal Cole Day in Norridgewock will be postponed this year."

In the post, Sheryl Cole said the annual food drive done to in her husband's honor will happen at a later time, acknowledging the outpouring of community support she is already seeing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She also said a 'special announcement' would be made on Saturday.

The Cole Family has asked members of the community to place a blue light in their windows 'to show we will never forget.'

"This light will also represent our gratitude to all the heroes who put themselves in harm’s way during this pandemic," Sheryl Cole said.

Cpl. Eugene Cole was 61 years old.

