Two-year-old killed after being hit by a truck carrying a trailer in a Naples driveway

NAPLES, Maine — A two-year-old boy is dead after being hit by a pickup truck carrying a camper trailer in the driveway of a Naples home, authorities say.
According to Maine State Police, the truck was being driven by the boy's father, who was unable to see his young child while moving the vehicle.
Authorities say Cumberland County Regional Communications received a call to a home on Lambs Mills Road in Naples shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday. Shortly after that call came in, police say the Naples Fire Department reported that an unresponsive 2-year-old had been brought to the station.
Police say first responders attempted life-saving measures, but were unable to save the child and he was pronounced dead.
Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit responded due to the child's age.
Authorities say the parents immediately grabbed the child after he was struck and and brought him to the Naples Fire Department.
The name of the child, and other involved has not been released at this time as additional is still being notified.