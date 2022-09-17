x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Two-year-old killed after being hit by a truck carrying a trailer in a Naples driveway

According to Maine State Police, the father was unable to see the child when he was struck
Credit: Thinkstock
Police car on the street at night

NAPLES, Maine — A two-year-old boy is dead after being hit by a pickup truck carrying a camper trailer in the driveway of a Naples home, authorities say.

According to Maine State Police, the truck was being driven by the boy's father, who was unable to see his young child while moving the vehicle.

Authorities say Cumberland County Regional Communications received a call to a home on Lambs Mills Road in Naples shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday. Shortly after that call came in, police say the Naples Fire Department reported that an unresponsive 2-year-old had been brought to the station. 

Police say first responders attempted life-saving measures, but were unable to save the child and he was pronounced dead.

Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit responded due to the child's age.

Authorities say the parents immediately grabbed the child after he was struck and and brought him to the Naples Fire Department. 

The name of the child, and other involved has not been released at this time as additional is still being notified.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Forecast

Before You Leave, Check This Out