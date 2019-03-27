BELFAST, Maine — Director of Transportation and Head Mechanic positions have been posted in the Belfast school district.

RSU 71 has had multiple transportation problems this year. First, they had to cancel school at Nickerson Elementary because they didn't have enough school bus drivers.

Then some of the busses were taken off the road and deemed unsafe.

The superintendents office confirms the district will be looking for new candidates to fill those positions.