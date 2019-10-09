PORTLAND, Maine — Captain Daryl Dunham mad an interesting catch..a two-toned lobster.

He brought the rare find to Discovery Wharf at the Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries.

Now, visitors can see and touch the lobster in the center's "touch tank" through mid-October.

