Teen, woman injured in rollover crash on turnpike

GRAY, Maine — A teenage girl and a woman on learner's permits were injured in a rollover crash on the Maine Turnpike near Gray Friday morning.

According to a release from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss, the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. when a minor from Minneapolis, who was driving with a learner’s permit, tried to change lanes near mile 66 in Gray. She did not see the other vehicle in the passing lane, however, and jerked the wheel to avoid the car, Moss said, overcorrecting off the road.

The car, a 2008 Hyundai Sonata, rolled multiple times and the driver was ejected. According to Moss, the car landed on top of the lower half of the driver’s body. The driver was taken by LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center in Portland and is in critical condition.

The passenger of the car, 23-year-old Johoro Ibrahim from Lewiston, who is also only on a permit, sustained a head laceration and was being treated at Central Maine Medical Center.

Due to the crash, the northbound right lane was closed for about an hour and caused some delays, according to the Maine Turnpike Authority.