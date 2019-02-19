NEW VINEYARD, Maine — Two teens were injured late Monday night when State Police say one of them became distracted and crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting a tractor trailer.

18-year-old Nathaniel Smith was driving with a 16-year-old passenger when police say he became distracted and crossed into oncoming traffic in New Vineyard on Route 27.

Maine State Police

Smith's car hit a Hartts tractor-trailer driven by Richard Morgan, 55, of New Gloster.

Smith had minor injuries and his passenger was taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured. Police say both vehicles were towed.

Police charged Smith with operating left of center.