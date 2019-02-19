NEW VINEYARD, Maine — Two teens were injured late Monday night when State Police say one of them became distracted and crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting a tractor trailer. 

18-year-old Nathaniel Smith was driving with a 16-year-old passenger when police say he became distracted and crossed into oncoming traffic in New Vineyard on Route 27.

Tractor trailer accident in New Vineyard
Maine State Police

Smith's car hit a Hartts tractor-trailer driven by Richard Morgan, 55, of New Gloster. 

Smith had minor injuries and his passenger was taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. 

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured. Police say both vehicles were towed.  

Police charged Smith with operating left of center. 

 