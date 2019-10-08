DURHAM, Maine — Two teenage boys had to be rescued on Saturday after their canoe tipped over.

The boys were fishing on Runaround Pond in Durham when their canoe flipped just before 11 a.m. on Saturday morning, said Androscoggin Sheriff’s Deputy Travis Lovering. He said the two were able to make it to a nearby embankment and used a cell phone to call 911 but the call kept dropping.

When a deputy got to the area they could see the duo on the bank and hollered to a fisherman to pick them up.

According to Durham Fire and Rescue, both boys were wearing personal flotation devices when the canoe flipped over.

The boys were checked out by Durham Fire and Rescue and released without any injuries.