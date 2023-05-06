Two swimmers rescued from the ocean at Ogunquit beach

Firefighter Nathanael Pierce swam through the heavy surf and brought both swimmers to shore safely.

OGUNQUIT, Maine — Two swimmers in “distress” were rescued by a firefighter in Ogunquit Saturday afternoon.

A call came into the Ogunquit Fire Department around 1:38 p.m. about two swimmers fighting the heavy surf about 150 yards from the shore near the Norseman Hotel in Ogunquit, Ogunquit Fire Department Chief Russell Osgood said in an email.

The first firefighter to arrive at the scene sent a police officer and a fellow firefighter to get a boat and requested another boat from York Fire Rescue.

A local fisherman, Steve Weiner, used his boat to help the rescue team get from Perkins Cove to save the swimmers, according to the email.

While the fire crews waited for the boats to arrive, they realized that the two swimmers were struggling due to the cold water. Firefighter Nathanael Pierce swam through the heavy surf and brought both swimmers to shore safely.

The two swimmers were taken to York Hospital to be evaluated.