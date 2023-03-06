x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Two sustain 'minor injuries' in school bus vs. SUV crash in Berwick Monday morning

The driver of the SUV involved in the crash, and one student on the school bus, were taken to an area hospital with "minor injuries," police said.
Credit: Berwick Police Department

BERWICK, Maine — Shortly after 7 a.m., Berwick police and emergency personnel responded to a crash involving an MSAD #60 school bus and an SUV on School Street (Route 9), a news release from the Berwick Police Department said.

Police said the driver of the SUV sustained "minor injuries" and was taken to a nearby hospital.

A student on the school bus was also taken to a nearby hospital due to "a minor complaint that she had hit her head on the window, while in her seat," the release states.

School Street in the area of the Beaver Dam Campground was closed due to the crash.

Berwick police, the Berwick Fire Department, North Berwick Rescue, Stewart’s Ambulance, and North Berwick police all responded to the crash.

Police ask anyone who may have information regarding the crash to contact Officer Blair Hodge at 207-698-1136, option 1. 

No additional information has been released.

Berwick Police, Berwick FD, North Berwick Rescue, Stewart’s Ambulance and North Berwick PD responded to an accident...

Posted by Berwick Police Department/Maine on Monday, March 6, 2023

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

More Videos

In Other News

Midcoast art program teaches students to think outside of the box

Before You Leave, Check This Out