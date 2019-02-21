MANCHESTER, N.H. — Two women were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after their car flipped over a guardrail in Manchester, N.H. Wednesday afternoon.

N.H. State Police responded to reports of an accident around 3:43 p.m. A car had rolled onto its roof in the tree line near the Exit 8 On-Ramp for Interstate 93 southbound, according to a release from N.H. State Police.

Preliminary investigation shows that Barbara Peterson, 70, of Stoughton, Mass. was driving the car with passenger Dorothy Lourie, 80, of Hingham, Mass. when they drove off the right side of Interstate 93. Their car continued across the Exit 8 On-Ramp where it struck the guard rail on the right side of the road. The car then flipped over the guardrail onto its roof and came to a stop in the tree line of the embankment.

Both women were trapped inside of the car and had to be removed by the Manchester Fire Department. The women were taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester with life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

Officials are still investigating the circumstances surrounding this crash. It is unclear at this time why the car went off the roadway.

Anyone who may have further information about the accident is asked to contact Trooper Thomas Skafidas at 603-223-4381 or by email at thomas.skafidas@dos.nh.gov.