BUXTON, Maine — The Buxton Police Department is thanking students who spoke up to a trusted adult Thursday morning, helping to divert a potentially serious incident at Bonny Eagle Middle School.

Two students at the school reportedly made a threat directed at staff and students on Feb. 28, according to the Buxton Police Department. The department responded quickly to investigate and then took the two students into custody.

The Buxton Police Department and school officials took the students' threat seriously, since they had laid out specifics in their plan. The department is now working with the district attorney's office to file charges.

There were no weapons in the school or any indication that students may have had access to weapons at any point during the incident. The Buxton Police Department is still investigating.

Officials are reminding the community that this incident proved how important ongoing communication between schools, law enforcement, and parents is. They are asking students and staff to remember that if you see something that doesn't seem right, you should say something.