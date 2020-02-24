CLIFTON, Maine — Two Maine legislators were involved in a motor vehicle crash Monday morning.

In a Facebook post, Representative Will Tuell of East Machias wrote, “At about 7:05 AM, Senator Marianne Moore and I hit a patch of black ice on Route 9 in Clifton. We crossed the center line and spun around a couple of times, before punching into a guardrail and coming to a stop.”

Tuell said the front bumper is toast, but the car was driveable after a state trooper checked it out. They continued their trip to Augusta.

Senator Moore's car will be headed to the shop, Tuell said. But other than a headache and a sore neck, both of them will be fine. Tuell said the state trooper and the pedestrian who stopped to render assistance were blessings from God.

“We were also blessed that nobody was coming the other way while we were spinning and that nobody crashed into us on the side of the road,” Tuell wrote.

No word on how much the damage to Senator Moore's car will cost to repair.

