Two seriously injured in head-on crash in North Yarmouth

One vehicle appeared to have crossed the center line, striking the other head-on, deputies said.

NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine — Two women suffered serious injuries in a head-on crash in North Yarmouth Wednesday afternoon.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and North Yarmouth Fire Department were called to the area of 392 Walnut Hill Rd. for a two-vehicle crash at approximately 12:34 p.m., according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

An initial investigation revealed a blue 2011 Kia Sorento driven by Lori-Lynne Wilcox-Robson of Yarmouth crossed the center line while traveling northbound, striking a black 2022 Toyota Corolla driven by Katherine Wood headed southbound, the release said.

Deputies said the crash was a "significant head on collision."

Both Wilcox-Robson and Wood were reportedly brought to Maine Medical Center with serious injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, and airbags deployed in both vehicles, deputies said. Neither vehicle contained additional passengers. Speed and alcohol do not reportedly appear to be factors in the crash.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash. Witnesses are being asked to call the Cumberland County Regional Communication Center at 207-893-2810.

The intersection of Route 115 and Route 9 was closed due to the crash, according to an alert from the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center. Drivers were asked to seek other routes during the closure.