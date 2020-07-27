Two seriously injured in Eddington crash

A portion of Route 9 in Eddington is closed and nearly 1,300 people are without power as a result of the crash.

EDDINGTON, Maine — Two people are in the hospital Monday afternoon following a serious car crash in Eddington along Route 9.

According to the Penobscot County Sheriff officer at the scene, the driver fell asleep at the wheel of the car and rolled into the embankment, striking a telephone pole in the process.

The driver and the passenger were both taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, one by ambulance and one by Life Flight. They are both in serious condition.

Route 9 remains closed in Eddington between Rooks Road and Riverside Drive while crews clear debris from the scene and tow the car. Police say the road should be reopened shortly.

According to Versant Power—formerly known as Emera Maine—1,278 customers are without power as a result of the crash.