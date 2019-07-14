LEBANON, MAINE, Maine — A man and a teenage passenger were seriously injured after the driver of a truck crashed into two vehicles on Route 202. The truck continued in the westbound lane and hit a parked car at the end of a driveway, where the truck finally went through a wooded area and stopped in a resident's yard.

According to the Maine State Police Instagram page, the driver of the truck was Robert Rapino, 18, of Lynnfield Mass. Rapino had a 16-year-old passenger in the truck with him.

State Police say that Rapino was taken to Goodall Hospital with a possible head injury.

The teenager was transported by LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center in Portland with a serious head injury and is in critical condition.

Both Rapino and his passenger were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The people in the other two vehicles involved in the crash were treated and released at the scene.

State Police say Route 202 in Lebanon from Depot Road to Center Road is expected to remain closed for a few more hours while Troopers investigate the crash.

