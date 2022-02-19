Two people rescued on Sebago Lake after ATV falls through ice

Emergency crews responded to the area of the Standish boat launch shortly after 8 p.m. Friday.

Two people were rescued after the ATV they were riding on fell through the ice Friday night.

According to Cumberland County dispatchers, emergency crews and the Maine Warden Service responded to the area of the Standish boat launch shortly after 8 p.m. for a report of two people stranded on Indian Island.

Officials said both people were on a side-by-side on the lake, fell through the ice and managed to get themselves to the island where they called for help.

The pair was rescued and brought back to shore in just under two hours.