Two people rescued from sinking boat on Sebago Lake

STANDISH, Maine — Two people were rescued Monday night on Sebago Lake when their boat started taking on water.

According to a Facebook post by Standish Fire-EMS, the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center received a call about a boat taking on water off the shore of Sebago Lake near Burke Road.

Standish first responders said they were able to rescue two people and bring the sinking boat back to shore before it completely went under.

"Steps were taken to contain a small fuel spill by Gorham and Windham firefighters once on shore," Standish officials said.

