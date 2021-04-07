Two people found dead in Hampden home, police investigating

Officials said the deaths don't appear to be suspicious, and there is no threat to the public.

HAMPDEN, Maine — Two people are dead in Hampden Sunday morning.

According to Hampden Police Department officials, officers and fire first responders received a report Sunday morning around 10:30 a.m. of two people not breathing.

According to Hampden Police Chief Chris Bailey, when officials arrived at the home, they found two people dead. Bailey said the two people, a man and a woman, were related.

Hampden Police are investigating, and will be working with the medical examiner's office to determine the cause of death.

The deaths don't appear to be suspicious and there is no threat to the public according to Bailey.

