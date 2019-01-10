HAMPDEN, Maine — Crews from multiple towns fought a fire in Hampden until around 1 AM on Tuesday morning.

Dispatch says two people were in the house on Main Street, but they made it out of the house. No one was hurt.

It is believed that the fire started around 9 PM Monday night in a garage. No word on the cause of the fire. The state fire marshal's office is investigating.

