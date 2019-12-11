MEREDITH, New Hampshire — Two people were killed and another seriously injured after police believe their boats collided on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire on Saturday evening.

The Marine Patrol of the New Hampshire State Police say the accident happened on the north side of Bear Island but they are still investigating what exactly happened.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a 20-foot boat adrift just north of the Bear Island Post Office. James Hanson, 76, who had been driving the boat was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aboard the boat, police found his wife Carmella Hanson, 75, suffering from head injuries. She was taken to Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia.

As they tried to piece together the cause of the crash, Marine Patrol received a report of another possible missing boater from Bear Island.

Marine Patrol Officers and Gilford Fire crews used special equipment to conduct a grid search and found a second boat submerged 48-feet below the surface.

The driver of that boat, Dr. Harold C. Lyon, Jr, 84, was found dead.