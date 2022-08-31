One man injured, two officers on leave after police shooting in Mexico

An adult male was transported to the Rumford Hospital with gunshot wounds after an incident in Mexico on Wednesday, police say.

MEXICO, Maine — A man was injured and two officers were placed on administrative leave after a police shooting in the Town of Mexico Wednesday afternoon.

Mexico and Rumford police officers, along with Oxford County Sheriff's deputies responded to an incident around 3:41 p.m. at the Sunvalley Circle Apartment complex located in Mexico, according to a joint news release issued by the Mexico and Rumford Police Departments.

Two officers reportedly fired shots, and an adult male was taken to the Rumford Hospital by ambulance with gunshot wounds. He was then transported to the Central Maine Medical Center by LifeFlight helicopter, and is expected to survive, the release stated.

The identity of the man will not be released until family members have been notified, officials said.

Mexico Police Lieutenant Derek MacDonald and Rumford Police Patrolman Bradley Gallant were reportedly involved in the shooting and have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

It was not clear what led up to the shooting. The Attorney General’s Office and Maine State Police are now conducting an investigation.