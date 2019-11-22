KITTERY, Maine — The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard celebrated its expansion Friday with a groundbreaking ceremony.

The expansion includes two new facilities: the Paint, Blast, and Rubber Facility and the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Consolidated Warehouse.

In attendance was Republican Senator Susan Collins. She has been a long-time supporter of the shipyard and funding for it.

Sen. Collins was a speaker at the ceremony. She said she’s proud to have been apart of championing this funding. She says she will always advocate for these projects and is thrilled to say they are “now ready to go," followed with cheers from the crowd.

Shipyard officials said the new Paint, Blast, and Rubber Facility will include low-rise construction, consisting of high and low-bay industrial shop areas, as well as offices, break rooms, locker rooms, training and support spaces.

That facility was designed by Colby Company Engineering of Portland, Maine, and was awarded to Methuen Construction of Plaistow, New Hampshire, for a Base Price of $61,692,000 with a contract completion date in August 2022.

The DLA Consolidated Warehouse facility will construct a new 29,200 square foot addition to the existing warehouse of Building 170A at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

That facility was designed by Naval Facilities Engineering Command Mid-Atlantic. The contract was awarded to Cianbro Construction of Pittsfield, Maine, for $17,338,100 with a completion date set for January 2021.