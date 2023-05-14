Two motorcyclists seriously injured after colliding in Buckfield Saturday

The two were riding together and hit each other after trying to avoid a car making a turn on Turner Street, according to the Oxford County Sheriff's Office.

BUCKFIELD, Maine — Two motorcyclists collided Saturday evening and were sent to Central Maine Medical Center after suffering serious injuries.

According to a release from the Oxford County Sheriff's Office, the two unidentified riders were traveling on Turner Street in Buckfield when they approached a car turning into a private home.

In the release, Sheriff Christopher Wainwright said witnesses stated the two riders collided, causing them to go off the road and crash.

Officials added rider inexperience is believed to have played a part in the crash. The release did not provide a condition for the two riders.