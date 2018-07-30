BERWICK (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Two boys in Berwick are missing and police say that they may be headed to Sanford on bicycles.

Charles Cameron, 11, and Christopher Cameron, 9, were reported missing Monday, July 30. Officer Higgins of the Berwick Police Dept.along with other officials are searching for the boys.

Police are asking anyone who sees them to call 911 and NOT approach the boys.

A librarian who knew the boys well said they were brothers who used to live in Sanford before moving to Berwick.

Police initially reported that one of the boys' name was Cameron but NEWS CENTER Maine has learned that is in fact their last name.

Follow NEWS CENTER Maine on Facebook, and Twitter for updates.

© NEWS CENTER Maine