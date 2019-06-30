LEWISTON, Maine — Two men were shot during a fight reported on 97 Birch Street in Lewiston around 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 29th, police say.

Lewiston Police say a 26-year-old man was taken to Central Maine Medical Center to be treated for a single gunshot wound, and has since been released with non-life threatening injuries.

An 18-year-old man was also brought to a local hospital where he is currently being treated for a single gun shot wound.

Police say their identities have not yet been released.

No arrests have been made in connection to these incidents.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has information concerning this incident to call Detective Tyler Michaud at 207-513-3001 at extension 3316 or the watch commander at extension 3324.

