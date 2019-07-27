STOCKHOLM, Maine — Two men were seriously injured after a motorcycle versus bicycle crash in Stockholm Friday.

Corporal Dennis Quint of the Maine State Police Troop F said a trooper responded to the crash at the intersection of Route 161 and Lake Street around 3 p.m. on July 26.

Riding the bicycle was David Wakana, 59, of Caribou. He told Maine State Police that he had signaled to turn onto Lake Street but then saw a car driving northbound on Route 161.

Jeffrey Gregory, 64, of Naples was riding his Indian Springfield motorcycle behind Wakana. Gregory reportedly tried to pass Wakana on the right side of the bicycle but then hit him from behind.

Gregory went off the right side of the road into a ditch.

Quint said both Gregory and Wakana were taken from the scene with serious injuries by Caribou Fire and Ambulance.

Gregory's motorcycle was seriously damaged and removed from the scene by Mark's Towing. Wakana was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, while Gregory was not.