SOUTH PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Two men land in jail after leading police on a foot chase in South Portland.

Maine State Police say they stopped a car on Maine Mall Road in South Portland and when they found $2,500 and 18 grams of crack cocaine inside the driver and passenger took off running.

Mekonnen Berhe, 27, of Westbrook and Abdirizak Farah, 27, of South Portland were both arrested after police caught up to them and taken to Cumberland County Jail in Portland.

Berhe, who is listed as an illegal immigrant, was charged with trafficking, violating conditions of release, and refusing to submit to arrest. Berhe was denied bail because he was out on multiple sets of bail from previous arrests.

Farah was charged with driving after suspension and refusing to submit to arrest. His bail was set at $300.

