SALEM, New Hampshire — Two men were injured in a single-car crash in Salem, N.H. on Thursday morning.

N.H. State Police, along with the Salem Fire Department, responded to the crash on I-93 North around 11:25 a.m. on April 25.

Jose Laguer, 24, of Boston, Mass. was driving a 2018 Nissan Sentra when he lost control of the car and hit the guardrail.

N.H. State Police

Laguer experienced minor injuries and was taken to Lawrence General Hospital.

Laguer's passenger, Jorge Ramirez, 22, of Chelsea, Mass. suffered serious injuries. He was taken to Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston by helicopter.

Ramirez is currently in stable condition.

I-93 North was shut down for about 20 minutes while Ramirez was airlifted.

Police are still investigating this crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Douglas Bailey at 603-223-8553 or douglas.baileyjr@dos.nh.gov.