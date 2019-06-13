LEBANON, MAINE, Maine — Two men from Maine and New Hampshire have been taken into federal custody pending the outcome of assault and drug charges against them.

On January 25, Maine State Police responded to a home on Center Road in Lebanon for an alleged domestic violence incident. Justin Jacobs, 41, of Lebanon was accused of assaulting his girlfriend and ramming her vehicle with his car when she was trying to leave.

When troopers arrived, they saw a car, driven by William Watson, 33, of Rochester, N.H., trying to leave the driveway. They found out that Watson had a warrant for arrest, and he was taken into custody, according to Maine State Police.

Troopers found Jacobs and the car used in the crime in the home's front yard. As a result, Maine State Police arrested Jacobs for domestic violence assault and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

Additionally, while troopers were searching Jacobs, they found almost $16,000 in cash and suspected crystal meth on him.

Maine State Police say that during their investigation, they learned Watson and Jacob's vehicles could have a large amount of drugs and firearms inside of them. Since both men are convicted felons, they are not allowed to possess firearms.

A detective applied for and was given search warrants for both cars. During their search on January 26, troopers found 350 grams of suspected fentanyl and crystal meth and two firearms, according to Maine State Police.

Maine State Police Troop A coordinated with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency. On April 12, warrants were issued by the U.S. District Court in Portland for both men. They were charged with intent to distribute meth and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Jacobs and Watson are awaiting the outcome of their case.