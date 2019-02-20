WATERVILLE, Maine — Two men were arrested Tuesday after drug agents seized more than $65,000 worth of cocaine, crack, and fentanyl from an apartment in Waterville.

According to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, agents received notice Tuesday that Christopher Vargas, 32, of Bronx, N.Y., and Martin Galvin, 32, of Mount Vernon, N.Y., had arrived at a third party's apartment on Elm Street in Waterville. The MDEA's South Central Task Force had been following these two men as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

Around 6 p.m., agents learned that Vargas had left the apartment in a third party's vehicle and was heading to Augusta to sell some of the drugs, according to the MDEA release.

Agents and state troopers brought a drug detection dog to stop the vehicle on Route 201 in Winslow. They found crack and fentanyl in Vargas' vehicle. Vargas was arrested and taken to the Kennebec County Jail.

Undercover agents then met with Galvin outside of the Waterville apartment and bought crack from him. With help from Waterville Police, agents arrested Galvin and also took him to the Kennebec County Jail.

A search of the apartment where the suspects had been revealed more cocaine, crack, and fentanyl. The three drug seizures amounted to 320 grams of cocaine, 295 grams of crack, and 28 grams of fentanyl -- a retail street value of more than $65,000.

The two men were charged with aggravated trafficking in cocaine and fentanyl. They both stayed in jail overnight and were scheduled to make their first appearance in Kennebec Unified Criminal Court Wednesday.

The investigation remained open and more arrests were possible.