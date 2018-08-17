HOLLIS (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Two men were arrested Thursday when police say they confronted a Trooper on at Salmon Falls Bridge in Hollis, demanding he let their friends go.

Jeremiah Baker, 21, of Westbrook and 18-year-old Owen Chamberlain of Lewiston were among a group of 8 who approached the Trooper, who was speaking to two individuals. Police say the subjects were warned multiple times, but they would not comply.

Baker and Chamber were arrested and charged with failure to disperse, disorderly conduct, obstructing government administration, and obstructing a public way. A 16-year-old from Lewiston was also summoned for illegal possession of alcohol by a minor.

Buxton police assisted in the arrests.

Both men are currently being held in York County Jail and their bail was set at $500.00.

© NEWS CENTER Maine