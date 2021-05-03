Two Maine-built boats in the running for 'Boat of the Year'

Two boats built in Maine are nominated for "New Powered Vessel of the Year" by Classic Boat Magazine

BROOKLIN, Maine — This week we told you about a Maine-built luxury yacht that’s in the running for an international award.

Lyman Morse of Thomaston built the Hood 57 LM, which is nominated for "New Powered Vessel of the Year" by Classic Boat Magazine.

A closer look at the other nominees shows a second boat, also built in Maine, is up for the same award.

The other boat nominated is named "Legacy," built by Brooklin Boatyard in the town of Brooklin, and it's modeled after a famous boat, built almost 90 years ago for author Ernest Hemingway. This one is officially being referred to as “Wheeler 38,” named for the Wheeler Yacht Company which had it built.

Steve White at Brooklin Boat says the Legacy has the same lines and dimensions as the original, but bigger engines. A lot more technology and a lot more comforts. It was built for a man in North Carolina, who is the grandson of the man who built Hemingway’s boat back in 1934.

Both boats are competing for Boat of the Year honors in the contest at Classic Boats Magazine.