PORTLAND, Maine — A new report by the Brewers Association found two Maine breweries ranked in the top 50 fastest growing in the country.

Lone Pine Brewing Co. in Portland ranked fifth and Mast Landing Brewing Co. in Westbrook ranked 24th.

According to the Brewers Association, "growth is measured based on production at their own facilities. Breweries must have opened by December 31, 2016 or earlier to be considered. It only includes breweries that reported 2018 production to the Brewers Association’s annual Beer Industry Production Survey; breweries with staff estimates or data from state excise tax reports were not considered. Breweries also needed a validated production figure for 2017, either via the production survey, or state excise tax data."

In 2017, Lone Pine produced about 1,600 barrels of beer. In 2018, it produced nearly 6,000 barrels.

"It's very cool to see people so excited about the things that we're doing, and it's really that that's driving this growth, for sure," said co-owner Tom Madden.