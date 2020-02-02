WARREN, Maine — Two Knox County men had to be rescued Sunday morning after their ATV when through the ice.

Knox County Sheriff Tim Carroll said at approximately 9:45 Saturday evening the Knox County Regional Communications Center got a report of someone screaming for help on Crawford Pond in Warren. Carroll said while deputies responded they were notified that there were two men in the water.

When deputies arrived, Carroll said, Sgt. Arthur Smith grabbed his throw rope and went out on the ice to where he could see open water. As he got closer he could see two men obviously having a hard time staying afloat. Carroll said, Sgt. Smith threw his rope to the one who seemed to be struggling more first but he was unable to get the rope around his torso to be pulled out. The other man in the water tried to help but ended up getting pulled out first for his own safety.

Carroll said, Sgt. Smith observed the other man going underwater and made the decision to go in the water to save him. Smith removed his duty belt and ballistic vest and entered the water. Sgt. Smith attempted to get the rope around the man while it was being held by others on solid ice. At one point the ice broke away from under Sgt. Smith but he was able to keep his composure and still hold the victim from submersing.

After several minutes of keeping the victim afloat in the freezing cold water, Carroll said, an EMT, Kevin Curry joined Sgt. Smith at the edge of the ice to help. Together they were still unable to control the victim enough to get him out of the water until an unidentified rescue swimmer arrived with a life-saving wet suit and jumped in to assist in finally getting the man out.

Carroll said around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, the two men that were pulled from the water were at Penobscot Bay Medical Center.

The Maine Warden Service has identified the 2 men as Craig Dennison, age 38, of Warren and Donald Holbrook, age 28, of Warren who was the passenger in a 2015 John Deere Gator 4x6 ATV. Dennison was in stable condition. Holbrook was listed as stable but serious and was transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

“Ice conditions along the coast are hazardous in some areas. With the warmer weather, some areas that are normally frozen this time of year may not be. Please be sure to check the thickness of the ice before heading out,” said Sergeant Aaron Cross of the Maine Warden Service.

Sheriff Carroll said, "I'm extremely proud of Sgt. Smith's dedication to serving the people of Knox County and true heroism while putting his own life in danger."

Photo: Knox County Sheriff's Office

The investigation into the accident is being handled by the Maine Warden Service.