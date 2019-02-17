Two people were killed in separate snowmobile accidents Saturday on lakes in Norway and Poland, according to the Maine Warden Service.

The first crash happened on Pennesseewassee Lake in Norway around 3:35 p.m. when a snowmobile hit a snowbank and went airborne. Driver, Gracie Herrick Onofrio, 52, of Norway was thrown from the snowmobile, and a second snowmobile from Onofrio's party hit her, according to the Maine Warden Service.

Onofrio was pronounced dead at the scene. The Norway Police Department, Norway Fire, and PACE ambulance responded to this accident.

Maine Warden Service

The second snowmobile crash happened later in the day around 10:50 p.m. on Thompson Lake in Poland. Two snowmobiles were driving down a plowed part of the lake known as "The Heath" when the leading snowmobile, driven by Troy Marden, 17, of Amesbury, Massachusetts struggled to go around a corner and hit a snowbank.

Marden was thrown off of the snowmobile as a result of the crash. The driver of the second snowmobile tried to aid Marden before going to get help.

Marden was pronounced dead at the scene. The Maine Warden Service was assisted by the Mechanic Falls Police Department, Androscoggin Sheriff’s Office, Cumberland Sheriff’s Office, and Poland Fire Department/Ambulance at this crash.

Maine Warden Service

The Maine Warden Service is still investigating both accidents. These were the fourth and fifth fatal snowmobile crashes of the season.

In press releases sent out about these crashes, the Maine Warden Service asked that snowmobile drivers stay mindful of their surroundings and manage their speed accordingly this winter to be safe.